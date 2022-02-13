ROC ice hockey team lost 5-6 to Czech team at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. Players of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) men's ice hockey team lost 5-6 in overtime to the squad from the Czech Republic during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The ROC team secured its playing in quarterfinals earlier by defeating teams from Switzerland and Denmark.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.