BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. Seven sets of medals will be awarded on February 13 during the Olympic Games in Beijing. Athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team will compete for six of them.

Two medal events will be held in biathlon: women’s 10 km pursuit and men’s 12 km pursuit. 4x10 km men’s skiing relay will be held. Men will also compete in giant slalom. In speed skating, medals will be awarded in women’s 3,000 m relay and men’s and women’s 500 m race.