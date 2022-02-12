Team ROC in 8th place of medal standings after Day 8 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished on Saturday in 8th place of the overall medal standings after Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, after winning a gold medal in cross-country skiing.

A total of six sets of medals were at the stake on February 12 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing. Russian cross-country skiers Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatyana Sorina and Veronica Stepanova won gold in the women’s four-person relay.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting three gold, four silver and six bronze medals (13 in total).

Team Germany currently tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with eight gold and five silver medals and one bronze. Norway is 2nd with eight gold, three silver and six bronze medals. The US is in 3rd place (five gold, five silver and one bronze medals).

Norway tops the total medal standings (with 17 medals in total), followed by Austria (14), Germany (14), ROC (13) and Canada (13).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).