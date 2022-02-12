French figure skaters set new world record in rhythm dance at 2022 Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed a new world record with a score of 90.83 in the rhythm dance section at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China on Saturday.

Ice dance duo Papadakis, 26, and Cizeron, 27, were silver medalists at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. They have won two Grand Prix titles, and are also four-time world champions and five-time European champions.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).