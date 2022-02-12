CAS to announce decision on Russian figure skater Valieva on February 14

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. The Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its decision on appeals by the International Skating Union (ISU), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on February 14, the court’s press office announced on Saturday.

"A third application (filed by the International Skating Union (ISU)) has now been registered against the decision issued by the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee on 9 February 2022 (the Challenged Decision) in which the provisional suspension imposed on Kamila Valieva following the detection of the banned substance trimetazidine in a sample provided by her was lifted, allowing her to continue her participation in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the press office said.

The ISU’s appeal was registered on February 12 and the appeals by the IOC and WADA on February 11. The hearing will begin at 15:30 Moscow time on February 13 and the decision will be announced in the afternoon of February 14. The case will be examined by a panel of arbitrators from the United States, Slovenia and Italy, it said.

"Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision. It is anticipated that the decision will be notified to the parties in the afternoon of Monday, 14 February," the statement says.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that a test taken from Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg turned out to be positive. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of Olympic team tournament, won by Russia.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and overturned this decision the following day. The decision was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

However, the International Skating Union (ISU) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) filed their appeals later within the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to overturn the previous decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.