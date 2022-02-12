ROC women’s curling team loses to South Korea in Olympic tournament

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. Russian athletes of the women’s curling team lost to Team South Korea on Saturday in the third round of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

The ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) women’s curling team consisting of Alina Kovalyova (skip), Yulia Portunova, Galina Arsenkina, Yekaterina Kuzmina and Maria Komarova (substitute) lost to their opponents with the final score of 5:9.

Earlier, Team ROC lost to the United states (3:9) and Switzerland (7:8). The team is ranked ninth in the Olympic tournament.

In the next game, scheduled for 15:05 Moscow time on Saturday, Russians will face Team Japan.

A total of 10 national teams are competing in the group stage, the four highest-placed teams will proceed to the semifinal of the Olympic tournament. The final is due on February 20.

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.