Team ROC drops to ninth place in Olympic medal count

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team of athletes dropped to the 9th place of the overall medal standings of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Italy, which won silver in mixed team snowboard cross event, overtook Team ROC and rose to the eighth position with two gold, five silver and four bronze. ROC is ninth, with two gold, four silver and six bronze.

Team Germany currently tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with seven gold and four silver medals. Norway is second with six gold, three silver and five bronze medals. The United States is in the third place (five gold, five silver and one bronze).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20.