China registers 8 coronavirus cases among new Olympics arrivals

BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have detected eight new cases of the coronavirus infection among those who arrived at the Beijing Olympic Games, the organizing committee said in a statement on Saturday.

On February 11, a total of 81 people entered China, including 59 athletes and team officials and 22 "other stakeholders." Following PCR-testing at the airport as well as at the Olympic village, eight new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected, four of them were among athletes and officials and four - among other Olympic-related arrivals.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Chinese capital from February 4 to 20, 2022.