CAS registers IOC, WADA applications against revocation of Valieva’s suspension

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered applications filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the decision of the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) revoking the temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the court’s press service said on Friday.

A CAS field panel will consider the applications in Beijing. The date will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, the International Testing Agency announced that a test taken from Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg turned out to be positive. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the Olympic team tournament, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and overturned this decision the following day. The decision was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Skating Union (ISU) also said it would file an appeal with the CS.

Valieva, 15, is the reigning Champion of Russia and Europe. She currently holds world records in the women’s short program (90.45 points), free skating (185.29), and the total score (272.71).

She Valieva won the short and free skating events at the Beijing Olympics. She scored 178.92 points, taking the top prize in the women’s free skate event, which closed the team competition. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) ended the team competition with a total of 74 points to clinch the gold.

A decision on Valieva’s further participation in the Olympic Games is to be taken before February 15.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20.