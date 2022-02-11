Team ROC in 8th place of medal standings after Day 7 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished on Friday in 8th place of the overall medal standings after Day 7 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

A total of seven sets of medals were at the stake on February 11 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing. Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won silver on Friday in men’s 15km Classic event.

Bolshunov clocked the distance in 38 minutes 18.0 seconds to bag the silver. Finland’s Iivo Niskanen showed the best result of 37 minutes 54.8 seconds to win the Olympic gold and the bronze went to Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway (38 minutes 32.3 seconds). Last Sunday, Bolshunov, 25, won the gold of the 2022 Olympics in men’s skiathlon event.

A total of six sets of medals will be at the stake on Saturday, February 12, at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting two gold, four silver and six bronze medals (12 in total).

Team Germany currently tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. Norway is 2nd with six gold, three silver and five bronze medals. The Netherlands is in 3rd place (5 gold, four silver and one bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.