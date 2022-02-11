Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADA launches probe in regard to Valieva’s assisting staff

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has initiated a probe in regard to the assisting staff of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the agency’s press office told TASS on Friday.

"Since the athlete as is a minor, RUSADA launched a probe in regard to the staff of the figure skater," RUSADA’s press office stated. "The prime aim of this investigation is to reveal all details of possible violations of anti-doping rules in the interests of ‘a person in defense.’"

Earlier in the day, the International Testing Agency announced that a test taken from Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg turned out to be positive. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the Olympic team tournament, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and overturned this decision the following day. The decision was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

However, the International Skating Union (ISU) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) filed their appeals later within the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to overturn the previous decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

ROC figure skaters clinched the gold in the team competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing last Monday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later cancelled the medals awarding ceremony in Beijing for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the International Skating Union (ISU). InsideTheGames sports web portal reported later that the delay in the awarding ceremony of figure skaters could be linked to an alleged positive doping result among the Russian skaters.

Kamila Valieva scored 178.92 points, taking the top prize in the women’s free skate event, which closed the team competition. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) ended the team competition with a total of 74 points to clinch the gold.

ROC’s Mark Kondratyuk represented the team in the men’s singles and Valieva in the women’s singles. Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov skated in the pairs’ competitions and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in ice dancing.

Valieva won the short and free skating events. Kondratyuk came in third in the short event and second in the free event. Mishina and Galliamov won in the free skating and were runners-up in the short event. Sinitsina and Katsalapov finished second in both events.

Team USA took home the silver with judges awarding them an aggregate of 65 points, only two points ahead of the bronze medal winners from Japan (63 points).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).