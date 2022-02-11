Dutch speed skater sets new world record in women’s short track 1,000m at 2022 Olympics

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. Short track speed skater from the Netherlands, Suzanne Schulting, set a new World Record on Friday during her semifinals qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s 1,000-meter event.

The 24-year-old short track speed skater cleared the 1,000-meter distance in 1 minute 26.514 seconds. The previous World Record was set by South Korea’s Shim Suk-hee (1 minute 26.661 seconds) on October 21, 2012 in Canada’s Calgary.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).