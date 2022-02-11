Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel sets new WR in 10,000m to win 2022 Olympics gold

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel won gold on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s 10,000-meter race setting a new World Record.

The 25-year-old Swedish athlete clocked the distance in 12 minutes 30.74 seconds to win the gold. Patrick Roest from the Netherlands took the silver with the result of 12 minutes 44.59 seconds and the bronze went to Italy’s Davide Ghiotto (12 minutes 45.98 seconds).

Van der Poel skated previously at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing to win the gold in men’s 5,000-meter distance. He is also the reigning World Champion in 5,000-and 10,000-meter speed skating distances and the previous World Record at the 10,000-meter course was set by him at the 2021 World Championship.

Team Norway currently tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with six gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Team Germany is 2nd with six gold and three silver medals. Sweden is in 3rd place (5 gold, two silver and two bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).