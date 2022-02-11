WADA to appeal with CAS on RUSADA’s decision to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) intends to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, WADA’s press office said in a statement on Friday.

According to WADA, an improper application of the Code regulations served as the reason for submitting an appeal to the Swiss-based court.

On Friday, the International Testing Agency (ITA) stated that the awarding ceremony of figure skaters was delayed due to Valieva’s positive doping result. RUSADA placed the figure skater under temporary suspension, which she successfully challenged. The decision on the tournament medal distribution will be made after considering the IOC’s appeal against RUSADA’s ruling to lift Valieva’s suspension.

Team ROC figure skaters won the team tournament. Olympic medals were claimed by Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Mishina, and Aleksander Galliamov, who compete in sports couples, as well as Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. The US team came in second, while Japan took third place.

Valieva is 15, she is the current champion of Russia and Europe. She is the record holder for the woman’s short programs, free skating, and total scores. Valieva represents the center of sports and education Sambo-70 and trains under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.

The women’s singles competition in figure skating will kick off on February 15.