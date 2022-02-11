Switzerland edges out ROC women’s curling team with 8-7 win at 2022 Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. Russian athletes of the women’s curling team lost to Team Switzerland on Friday in the Round Robin competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) women’s curling team consisting of Alina Kovalyova (skip), Yulia Portunova, Galina Arsenkina, Yekaterina Kuzmina and Maria Komarova (substitute) lost to their Swiss opponents with the final score of 7-8.

In their opening Round Robin match earlier in the week, ROC curling team lost to the United States 3-9. ROC women’s curling team is now scheduled to face South Korea on February 12.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, four silver and six bronze medals). Team Germany tops the standings with six gold and three silver medals. Team Norway is 2nd with five gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Austria is in 3rd place (4-6-4).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.