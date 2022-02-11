Russian cross-country skier Bolshunov wins 2022 Olympics silver in men’s 15km classic

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 11. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won silver on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in men’s 15km Classic event.

Bolshunov clocked the distance in 38 minutes 18.0 seconds to bag the silver. Finland’s Iivo Niskanen showed the best result of 37 minutes 54.8 seconds to win the Olympic gold and the bronze went to Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway (38 minutes 32.3 seconds).

Last Sunday, Bolshunov, 25, won the gold of the 2022 Olympics in men’s skiathlon event. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the Russian cross-country skier won three silver and one bronze medals.

He is also the 2021 World Champion in skiathlon in addition to his six silver and one bronze medals won at the World Championships.

Bolshunov is the first Russian cross-country skier to win the Olympic Games (2022), the World Championship (2021) and the World Cup series.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, four silver and six bronze medals). Team Germany tops the standings with six gold and three silver medals. Team Norway is 2nd with five gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Austria is in 3rd place (4-6-4).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.