Lawyer reveals why Ice skater Valieva’s doping test turned up ‘positive’

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The banned substance trimetazidine, found in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, could have been present in a low-quality medication, sports lawyer Artyom Patsev told TASS.

On Friday, the International Testing Agency announced the positive result of a test, taken from Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg. This caused the postponement of the awarding ceremony of Olympic team tournament, won by Russia.

"This could have been caused by a low-quality medication that included trimetazidine," Patsev speculated. "Or preductal - this is the most common commercial name for this substance. It is not even a drug, it’s a heart supplement, and it provides no results."

"Theoretically, any medication, any biologically active supplement, even the most innocent amino acid complex, simply contaminated with trimetazidine, could have become a source. Unfortunately, cases like this one have already happened in the past," the lawyer added.

In February 2018, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily suspended Russian bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeyeva and voided her results at the Pyeongchang Olympics over a positive doping test containing trimetazidine. Later, CAS reversed her suspension after it determined that the banned substance could have been contained in a contaminated product.

Valieva, 15, is the current Champion of Russia and Europe. She currently holds world records the women’s short program (90.45 points), free skating (185.29) and total score (272.71).