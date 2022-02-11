International Skating Union to appeal decision to lift suspension of Team ROC Valieva

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) is going to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift the temporary suspension of Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva, the ISU press service said on Friday.

"The ISU will exercise its right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee of February 9 to lift the provisional suspension and to ask CAS to reinstate the provisional suspension," the statement reads.

On Friday, the International Testing Agency (ITA) stated that the awarding ceremony of figure skaters was delayed due to Valieva’s positive doping result. RUSADA placed the figure skater under temporary suspension, which she successfully challenged. The decision on the tournament medal distribution will be made after considering the IOC’s appeal against RUSADA’s ruling to lift Valieva’s suspension.