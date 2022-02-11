Olympic skating medal ceremony postponed due to Kamila Valieva's positive doping test

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Olympic medal ceremony for the figure skating team event was postponed due to a positive doping test from Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, according to a press release from the International Testing Agency (ITA)

The athlete's sample was taken by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on December 25, 2021, during the Russian Championship in St. Petersburg. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Stockholm reported that the sample tested positive for trimetazidine on February 8.