Team ROC in 9th place of medal standings after Day 6 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in 9th place of the overall medal standings after Day 6 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Thursday.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, six bronze medals).

A total of six sets of medals were at the stake on February 10 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing and Team ROC failed to win any of them.

A total of seven sets of medals will be on the stake on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

Team Germany currently tops the Olympic medals standings with six gold and three silver medals. Norway is 2nd with five gold, three silver and four bronze medals. Austria is in 3rd place (4-5-4).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.