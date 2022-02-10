Germany packs 2022 Beijing Olympics gold winning luge team relay competition

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. A squad of German athletes won gold on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in team relay luge competition.

The gold-medal winning from Germany consisted of Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt as they clocked the distance in 3 minutes 03.406 seconds.

The silver went to the team of Austrian lugers - Madeleine Egle, Wolfgang Kindl, Thomas Steu, Lorenz Koller - who finished 2nd clocking an aggregate time of 3 minutes 03.486 seconds.

The bronze was packed by lugers from Latvia - Martins Bots, Roberts Plume, Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods - with the final time of 3 minutes 04.354 seconds.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).