Dutch speed skater Schouten wins 2022 Beijing gold setting new Olympics record

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Irene Schouten from the Netherlands won gold on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the women’s speed skating 5,000-meter distance competition.

The 29-year-old Dutch speed skater set a new Olympic Record clocking the distance in 6 minutes 43.51 seconds. The previous Olympic Record in women’s 5,000-meter speed skating race was set by Germany’s Claudia Pechstein in 2002 in Salt Lake City, the United States (6 minutes 46.91 seconds).

Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann clinched the silver with the final result of 6 minutes 48.18 seconds and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic packed the bronze (6 minutes 50.09 seconds).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).