ROC women’s ice hockey team defender Pechnikova diagnosed with COVID-19, says coach

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. A test for the COVID-19 of Maria Pechnikova, who plays as a defender for the ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) women’s ice hockey team at the 2022 Olympics in China, returned a positive result, Yevgeny Bobariko, the team’s head coach said on Thursday.

"Pechnikova received a positive result [for COVID-19] and was taken to an isolation hotel," Bobariko said adding that the news about her positive case emerged last night and she has no symptoms of the virus.

The coach also said that "[Olga] Sosina and [Yekaterina] Nikolayeva were discharged [from the hospital]."

Russian women’s national ice hockey team is set to clash with Switzerland on February 12 (7:10 a.m. Moscow time). In its previous matches at the group stage of the 2022 Olympics, Team ROC enjoyed one victory and suffered three defeats.

On February 7, women ice hockey players from Team ROC and Canada played most of their 2022 Olympics group stage match wearing masks because of a delay in the results of COVID-19 tests.

Both teams hit the ice in their group stage match wearing medical masks. The game was initially scheduled for 07:10 a.m. Moscow time, but it was postponed for an hour, since the Canadian hockey players refused to begin the match. According to Canadian CBC TV channel, the Canadian team did not receive a report on the results of Russians’ coronavirus tests.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.