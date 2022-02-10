Russian national football team down one spot in newly published FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team dropped one place down in the FIFA World Ranking, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian squad is now holding 35th place with 1,493.42 points. The national football team of Russia did not play international fixtures since the publication of the previous FIFA Rankings list in late December and is now scheduled to face Poland on March 24 as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar qualifiers.

Belgium remains in the top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list with 1,828.45 points. The Belgian team is followed by Brazil (1,823.42 points) in 2nd place and Reigning World Champions France with 1,786.15 points in 3rd place.

"…there was action beyond the borders of the Mother Continent, most notably in the shape of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the results even affecting the Top 5 places," the statement from FIFA reads.

"Argentina (4th, +1) used the international window to take fourth place from England (5th, - 1), following impressive results in the South American qualifiers," the statement continued. "Belgium (1, unchanged) remain in pole position ahead of Brazil (2, unchanged) and France (3, unchanged)."

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, Brazil, and France are: 4th Argentina (1,766.99 points); 5th England (1,755.52 points); 6th Italy (1,740.77); 7th Spain (1,704.75); 8th Portugal (1,660.25); 9th Denmark (1,654.54) and 10th the Netherlands (1,653.73).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be released on March 31, 2022.

Russia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches

The Russian national team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament.

In order to qualify for next year’s championship in Qatar, Russia needs to defeat two of its playoff opponents. Russia’s football team will play against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European playoff semifinals at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The game will take place on March 24, beginning at 20:00 Moscow time.