ROC curling team defeats China 7-4 in Round Robin match at 2022 Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Russian curling athletes defeated Team China on Thursday in the Round Robin competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) team consisting of Sergey Glukhov (skip), Yevgeny Klimov, Dmitry Mironov, Anton Kalalb and Daniil Goryachev (substitute) defeated Olympic Games hosts China with the final score of 7-4.

In their opening Round Robin match earlier in the week, ROC curling team lost to the United States 5-6 and they are now scheduled to meet Switzerland on February 11.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, six bronze medals). Team Norway tops the standings with five gold, three silver and four bronze medals. Team Germany is 2nd with five gold and three silver medals. Austria is in 3rd place (4-4-4).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.