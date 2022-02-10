Norway’s Johaug wins 2nd gold medal at 2022 Winter Olympics in China

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 10. /TASS/. Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug won gold on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s 10km classic event.

The 33-year-old Norwegian clocked the distance in 28 minutes 06.3 seconds to grab the gold. Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen won the silver with the result of 28 minutes 06.7 seconds and her teammate Krista Parmakoski took the bronze (28 minutes 37.8 seconds).

This is Johaug’s second gold medal at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as on February 5 she stepped on the top step of the pedestal being awarded the gold in women’s cross-country 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon event.

Team Norway currently tops the medals standings of the 2022 Olympics in China with five gold, three silver and four bronze medals. They are followed by Germany in 2nd place with five gold and three silver medals and Austria in 3rd place (4-4-4).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).