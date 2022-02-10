Austria’s Haemmerle wins 2022 Olympics gold in men’s snowboard cross event

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 10. /TASS/. Austrian snowboarder Alessandro Haemmerle won gold on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s snowboard cross competition.

The 28-year-old Austrian defeated in the final run Canada’s Eliot Grondin, who packed the silver.

The bronze went to Italian snowboarder Omar Visintin, who outraced Austria’s Julian Lueftner in the run for the 3rd place.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).