Another nine COVID-19 cases detected among Olympic arrivals

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have identified nine new COVID-19 cases among participants of the Beijing Olympic Games, the organizing committee’s statement said on Thursday.

On February 9, 32 athletes and officials and 29 "representatives of other interested sides" arrived in China. As a result of COVID tests at the airport and the Olympic village, nine new cases were detected: 7 among athletes and officials and 2 among representatives.

The Olympic Games will end on February 20.