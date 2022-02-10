Russian sports chief lauds Yelistratov’s Olympic bronze in short track

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian short track speed skater Semyon Yelistartov showed a good level of speed stamina at the 2022 Winter Games, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

Yelistratov won bronze on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s 1,500-meter race. The 31-year-old Russian short track speed skater cleared the distance in 2 minutes 09.267 seconds. South Korea’s Daeheon Hwang won the gold with the results of 2 minutes and 09.219 seconds and Canada’s Steven Dubois took the silver (2 minutes 09.254 seconds).

"I congratulate Semyon Yelistratov with the bronze in short track," the Sports Ministry quoted Matytsin as saying in a statement. "Our athlete and the Olympic champion of the [2014] Sochi Olympics in relay, repeated his success at the 2018 Olympics [in PyeongChang], where he also took the bronze on this distance."

"Semyon was stable finishing among the leaders during the qualifying races," the minister continued. "In the final run, our athlete displayed a very high level of speed stamina, was among the trio of the strongest and used all of his efforts approaching the finish line to complete the race with the medal."

"The whole country rooted for Semyon and he brought it the first Olympic medal in short track speed skating," Matytsin said. "I extend my congratulations to our medalist, the Russian Skating Union and its President Alexey Kravtsov, and Andrey Maximov, the head coach of our national short track speed skating team."

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.