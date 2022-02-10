Team ROC figure skater Valieva not suspended from individual competitions at Olympics

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva has not been suspended from competing in women single skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Figure Skating Federation spokesperson Olga Ermolina told TASS.

"Kamila [Valieva] has not been suspended from participating in the Olympics. We await the official statements by the International Olympic Committee," Ermolina said. "In terms of the medal ceremony in the team tournament, the IOC should also decide on the date."

Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva showed up for her scheduled practice before individual competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

On Wednesday, the Inside the Games website speculated that the medal ceremony in the team figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics might have been delayed due to problems with Valieva’s doping test. The portal says that Valieva might have tested positive for doping before the Olympics in December 2021.

Valieva is 15, she is the current champion of Russia and Europe. She is the record holder for the woman’s short programs, free skating and total scores. Valieva represents the center of sports and education Sambo-70 and trains under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.