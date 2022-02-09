Russia’s Figure Skating Federation says waiting for official information on Kamila Valieva

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) is waiting for official information on the situation with figure skater Kamila Valieva, RFSF Spokeswoman Olga Yermolina told TASS on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delayed the medal ceremony in team figure skating citing some legal obstacles that had to be cleared up with the International Skating Union (ISU).

"We are waiting for information. It might come tomorrow morning," Yermolina said.

On Wednesday, the Inside the Games website speculated that the medal ceremony in the team figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics might have been delayed due to problems with Valieva’s doping test. The portal says that Valieva might have tested positive for doping before the Olympics in December 2021. The Guardian says that a substance, which an unidentified figure skater tested positive for, is not performance enhancing.

Inside the Games says that legal obstacles were linked to the age of the 15-year-old Russian. Under the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Valieva is a "Protected Person," as she had not reached the age of 16 by the time of an alleged doping violation, so she cannot be identified as guilty of an anti-doping rule violation.

Russian figure skaters won gold in the team competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Monday. The ROC team featured women’s singles skater Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk in the men’s singles, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov in the pairs, and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in the ice dance. The US team was second, followed by Japan.