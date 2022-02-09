WADA refuses to comment on Team ROC figure skater Valieva’s doping test

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has refused to comment on the issue with Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping test, the press service told TASS on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the medal awards ceremony in Beijing for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the International Skating Union (ISU).

"WADA has no comments to make on this," the press service said.

On Wednesday, InsideTheGames sports web portal reported later that the delay in the awarding ceremony of figure skaters could be linked to an alleged positive doping result among the Russian skaters. The Guardian stated that the drug found in an unnamed skater could not directly affect the performance.

InsideTheGames pointed out that the legal problems are connected to the age of the Russian athlete, who is 15 years old. According to WADA, those aged under 16 at the time of the alleged anti-doping violation cannot be found guilty.

Team ROC figure skaters won the team tournament. Olympic medals were claimed by Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksander Galliamov, who compete in sports couples, as well as Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. The US team came in second, while Japan took third place.