Too early to comment on media reports about Valiyeva’s doping test — sports ministry

/MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry believes it is too early to make any comments on media speculations regarding a doubtful doping test of Russia’s figure skater Kamila Valiyeva.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee delayed the medal ceremony in team figure skating citing some "legal implications" that had to be cleared up with the International Skating Union. On Wednesday, the portal Inside the Games speculated that the medal ceremony in the team figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics might have been delayed due to problems with Valiyeva’s doping test. The portal says that Valiyeva might have tested positive for doping before the Olympics in December 2021 and the legal probe into Valiyeva’s case may be completed on February 10.

"The Russian Sports Ministry believes it will be too early to comment on media speculations about the delay of the team figure skating medal ceremony in Beijing before there is the official information on this score," the ministry’s news release runs. "Russia is committed to firm and systematic resistance to all violations of sports rules and Olympic ethics."

The ROC team featured women’s singles skater Kamila Valiyeva, Mark Kondratiuk in the men's, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov in the pairs, and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in the ice dance. The US team placed second and Japan, third.

Valiyeva, 15, is the current Russian and European champion. She is the holder of world records in the short program (90.45 points), free program (185.29 points) and combined total (272.71). During the team competition at the Beijing Olympics Valiyeva won both programs, scoring 90.18 points in the short program and 178.92 points in the free program. Valiyeva represents the sports and education center Sambo-70. Her coach is Eteri Tutberidze.