Awards ceremony likely delayed due to doping test of Team ROC figure skater

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The delay of the awarding ceremony of figure skaters at the Beijing Olympics can be connected with some legal problems with a doping test of the Team ROC’s figure skater Kamila Valieva, according to InsideTheGames sports web portal.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the medal awards ceremony in Beijing for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the International Skating Union (ISU).

InsideTheGames sports web portal reported later that the delay in the awarding ceremony of figure skaters could be linked to an alleged positive doping result among the Russian skaters. The Guardian stated that the drug found in an unnamed skater could not directly affect the performance.