Team ROC in 8th place of medal standings after Day 5 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in 8th place of the overall medal standings after Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Wednesday.

With six sets of medals at the stake on February 9, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Team won one bronze medal.

Russia’s short track speed skater Semyon Yelistratov won bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s 1,500-meter race. The 31-year-old Russian short track speed skater cleared the distance in 2 minutes 09.267 seconds. South Korea’s Daeheon Hwang won the gold with the results of 2 minutes and 09.219 seconds and Canada’s Steven Dubois took the silver (2 minutes 09.254 seconds).

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, six bronze medals). Team Germany tops the standings with five gold and three silver medals. Team Norway is 2nd with four gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Sweden rounds up on Wednesday the top three podium with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

A total of six sets of medals will be at the stake on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.