German duo of Wendl-Arlt wins 2022 Beijing gold in men’s luge doubles race

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. Germany’s duo of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won gold on Wednesday in the men’s luge doubles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The pair of Wendl/Arlt clocked an aggregate time of 1 minute 56.554 seconds after two runs to win the gold.

Their German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken showed the result of 1 minute and 56.653 seconds to take the silver, while Austria’s duo of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller packed the Olympic bronze for their national squad.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).