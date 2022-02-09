Russian hockey chief Tretiak lauds ROC team’s win at 2022 Olympics opener with Swiss squad

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. The team of Russian ice hockey players showed a ‘blurry’ game in their opening match against Switzerland at the 2022 Olympics in China because of their agitation and the lack of game practice, President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak told TASS on Wednesday.

Players of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ice hockey team defeated 1-0 the national squad from Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The only goal was scored by Russia’s Anton Slepyshev. He netted the puck only seconds shy of the opening period’s buzzer.

"I congratulate the team with the victory, because it’s very important to kick off the tournament with the win," Tretiak said. "The match against Switzerland was very complicated and obvious reasons were behind it."

"Firstly, the boys played no matches over the past month and it is not easy to be back into the fighting shape following such a lengthy period," Tretiak, who also serves as a lawmaker with the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, since 2003 said.

"Secondly, the opening Olympic match is always about agitation bringing extra emotions along that leave an impact on the following actions on the ice. Thirdly, we had a very strong opponent today," the 69-year old ice hockey legend added.

Ilya Kovalchuk, the general manager of ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) ice hockey team, said last Monday that the Russian ice hockey players would skip all possible friendly matches before the start of the Olympic competitions at the Beijing-hosted 2022 Winter Games.

The Russians were scheduled to play a friendly against Team Latvia on February 5, but the game was cancelled due to a number of reported positive COVID-19 cases among players in the Latvian squad. Earlier, reports suggested that Team ROC would go up against someone else in a pre-Olympic friendly match.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The team of Russian ice hockey players earned 3 points in their Group B stage competition after today’s win over Switzerland, who chalked up zero points. The next match of the reigning Olympic Champion team, ROC, is slated for Friday against Denmark.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

Russia’s ice hockey legendary goaltender Tretiak

In December 2020, Vladislav Tretiak was awarded with a certificate of the World Olympians Association (WOA) for his contribution to the Olympic movement development as well as the promotion of values of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The certificate was presented to Tretiak by IOC President Thomas Bach at an IIHF meeting on December 6 at the IOC headquarters.

Tretiak, born on April 25, 1952, is a former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team.

The legendary player has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). As a player of CSKA ice hockey club and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970-71, 1973-75, 1978-79, and 1981-83) and three Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984).