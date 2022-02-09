Russia’s legendary player Larionov lauds ROC Team’s 1-0 win over Switzerland in China

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. The 1-0 win of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ice hockey team over Switzerland on Wednesday was a success despite an expressionless game, Igor Larionov, a two-time Olympic ice hockey champion, told TASS on Wednesday.

"I believe that the win is always a successful result," Larionov said. "Particular moments [of the match] will sink in the past, but the final result will stay unaltered. "

"The first match of the [Olympic] tournament is the most complicated and we entered it without any game practice facing a very serious opponent," he continued. "There are no weak opponents at the Olympic Games, there is no right to underestimate any of the teams as they all play decent ice hockey."

Larionov, 61, is the two-time Olympic ice hockey champion (1984 Games in Sarajevo and 1988 Games in Calgary) as well as the four-time world champion (1982, 1983, 1986, 1989). He boasts numerous medals and awards in other ice hockey tournaments.

Players of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ice hockey team defeated 1-0 the national squad from Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The only goal was scored by Russia’s Anton Slepyshev. He netted the puck only seconds shy of the opening period’s buzzer.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The team of Russian ice hockey players earned 3 points in their Group B stage competition after today’s win over Switzerland, who chalked up zero points. The next match of the reigning Olympic Champion team, ROC, is slated for Friday against Denmark.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) had been scheduled to play its Group B matches against Switzerland on February 9, Denmark on February 11, and against the Czech Republic on February 12.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.