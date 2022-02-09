Germany’s Geiger wins 2022 Olympics gold in men’s individual Nordic Combined event

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 9. /TASS/. Germany’s Nordic Combined skier Vinzenz Geiger won gold on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country event.

The 24-year-old German athlete clocked an aggregate time result of 25 minutes 07.77 seconds to win the gold.

Norway’s Joergen Graabak coined the silver with the result of 25 minutes and 08.5 seconds, while Lukas Greiderer of Austria packed the bronze with the final time of 25 minutes 14.3 seconds.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).