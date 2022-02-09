Team ROC embarks on 2022 Olympics ice hockey journey with 1-0 win over Switzerland

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. The ice hockey match between the team of Russian athletes against Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing was outstanding and the flashing score-table proved it, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Wednesday

"It was an outstanding game. The most beautiful was the score flashing on the score-table," he told TASS after the match. "The goal’s polls also played for us today."

Players of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ice hockey team defeated 1-0 the national squad from Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The only goal was scored by Russia’s Anton Slepyshev. He netted the puck only seconds shy of the opening period’s buzzer.

Russian Olympic chief Pozdnyakov said the match between the Russian and Swiss ice hockey players was a ‘bit swampy.’

"The opening game of the tournaments is always a bit swampy," Pozdnyakov said. "We have to keep in mind that the [ROC] team was unable to play friendlies due to the anti-COVID-19 protocol."

Ilya Kovalchuk, the general manager of the ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) ice hockey team, said last Monday that the Russian ice hockey players would skip all possible friendly matches before the start of the Olympic competitions at the Beijing-hosted 2022 Winter Games.

The Russians were scheduled to play a friendly against Team Latvia on February 5, but the game was cancelled due to a number of reported positive COVID-19 cases among players in the Latvian squad. Earlier, reports suggested that Team ROC would go up against someone else in a pre-Olympic friendly match.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark.

The team of Russian ice hockey players earned 3 points in their Group B stage competition after today’s win over Switzerland, who chalked up zero points. The next match of the reigning Olympic Champion team, ROC, is slated for Friday against Denmark.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) had been scheduled to play its Group B matches against Switzerland on February 9, Denmark on February 11, and against the Czech Republic on February 12.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.