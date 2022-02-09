Russia’s Olympic champ Lasitskene to start new season with tournament in Slovakia

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene plans opening the new season with the international tournament in Slovakia’s Banska Bystrica, her manager Olga Nazarova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Maria is planning to start the season on February 15 in Banska Bystrica," Nazarova said. "She is already set to make a start in Birmingham on February 19. She and her coaches have been already granted British visas."

The most important tournament at the start of this season will be the 18th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled to be hosted by Belgrade, Serbia, between March 18 and 20.

Lasitskene, 29, is the Champion of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as the three-time World Champion (2015, 2017, 2019).