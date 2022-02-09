Russian biathlete Burtasova to skip sprint race at 2022 Olympics, says coach

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 9. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Yevgeniya Burtasova is not on the team’s roster for the sprint race on February 11 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Mikhail Shashilov, the head coach of the team said on Wednesday.

"Our line-up: [Svetlana] Mironova, [Irina] Kazakevich, [Kristina] Reztsova, [Ulyana] Nigmatullina. Burtasova is not running in the sprint race," Shashilov said.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, five bronze medals). Team Norway tops the standings with four gold, one silver and four bronze medals. The Netherlands are 3rd with three gold, three silver and one bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.