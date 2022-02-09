Slovakia’s Vlhova wins 2022 Olympics gold in women’s alpine skiing slalom event

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. Slovakian alpine skier Petra Vlhova won gold on Wednesday of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in women’s slalom competition.

The 26-year-old Slovakian athlete showed an aggregate result of 1 minute 44.98 seconds after her two attempts. The silver went to Austria’s reigning World Champion Katharina Liensberger (1 minute 45.06 seconds) and the bronze was packed by Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (1 minute 45.10 seconds).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).