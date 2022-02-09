US snowboarder Jacobellis wins 2022 Olympics gold in women’s cross competition

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 9. /TASS/. US snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won gold on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s snowboard cross competition.

The 36-year-old American snowboarder outraced in the final run France’s Chloe Trespeuch, 27, who was awarded the silver.

The bronze went to Canada’s Meryeta Odin, who defeated Belle Brockhoff of Australia in the race for the 3rd place.

