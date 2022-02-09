Russian skier Ustyugov says Beijing Olympics will be his last

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 9. /TASS/. Russian two-time skiing World Champion Sergey Ustyugov has told reporters the 2022 Beijing Olympics would be the last Games in his career.

On Tuesday, Ustyugov did not proceed into the final of the sprint event.

"No, I can’t endure another Olympic cycle," he said. "My body can no longer sustain the exertion. Last month was very difficult for me, and I’m thankful to all physicians and massage therapists, who were working with me. I was reluctant to participate in this Olympics."

However, the Russian skier stressed that he was not meant that his sporting career was about to be over.

"I expected to win a medal, I wanted to make it into the final, but I lost my most important event in the past eight years. It’s a pity, but there is more to life than just that. I am not hinting at a possible end of my career, but I have already started thinking about it. I’m the oldest member of the team at the moment," he said.

Sergey Ustyugov, 29, is a two-time World Champion in skiing. He also has four silver and one bronze World Championship medals. He did not take part in the previous Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, because the International Olympic Committee denied him an invitation to the event.