UEFA to investigate reported incidents during Russia-Ukraine futsal match

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations on Tuesday said it will look into reported incidents during a recent semi-final game of futsal between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia defeated Ukraine 3:2 in the match on Friday. Ukrainian fans repeatedly chanted insults to the Russian side during the game, even as the organizers pleaded with them to stop. The Russian Football Union requested the UEFA to hold an investigation.

"In accordance with Article 31 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding reported incidents which allegedly occurred during the 2022 European Futsal Championship semi-final match between Ukraine and Russia," the UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Team Russia ranked second while Ukraine came in fourth as the tournament ended on Sunday.