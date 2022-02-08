Team ROC in 7th place of medal standings after Day 4 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in 7th place of the overall medal standings after Day 4 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Tuesday.

With 10 sets of medals at the stake on February 8, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Team won three bronze medals.

Russian snowboarder Victor Wild won bronze in men’s parallel giant slalom. In the race for the bronze Wild defeated Italy’s Roland Fischnaller. The gold went to Austria’s Benjamin Karl, who outraced his competitor Tim Mastnak of Slovenia in the final and left him with the silver.

Russia’s cross-country skier Alexander Terentyev won bronze in men’s cross-country skiing 1.5km free sprint event. Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won the gold clocking the distance in 2 minutes 58.06 seconds. Italy’s Federico Pellegrino finished only 0.26 seconds behind the winner to take the silver. Terentyev cleared the course in 2 minutes 59.37 seconds to snatch the bronze (+1.31 seconds behind the winner).

Tatiana Ivanova from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team won bronze in women’s individual luge completion coming 3rd with an aggregate final time of 3 minutes 54.507 seconds to snatch the bronze. Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger won the gold with the result of three minutes 53.454 seconds and her teammate Anna Berreiter took the silver (+0.493 seconds).

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 7th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, five bronze medals). Team Sweden tops the standings with four gold, one silver and one bronze medals. Hosts China are in 3rd place with three gold and two silver medals).

The top trio is followed by Germany in 4th place (three gold and two silver medals); Norway (three gold, one silver and four bronze medals) and Italy (two gold; four silver and two bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.