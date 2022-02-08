Russian luger Ivanova wins 2022 Olympics bronze in women’s individual event

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. Russian luger Tatiana Ivanova won bronze on Tuesday in women’s individual luge completion at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Ivanova came 3rd with an aggregate final time of 3 minutes 54.507 seconds to snatch the bronze.

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger won the gold with the result of three minutes 53.454 seconds and her teammate Anna Berreiter took the silver (+0.493 seconds).

Ivanova, 30, is now the first ever Russian athlete to win the Olympics gold medal in women’s individual luge competitions. Soviet athletes Vera Zozulya and Ingrid Amantova were the gold and silver medal winners respectively at the 1980 Olympics in the United States.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 7th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, five bronze medals). Team Sweden tops the standings with four gold, one silver and one bronze medals. Hosts China are in 3rd place with three gold and two silver medals).

The top trio is followed by Germany in 4th place (three gold and two silver medals); Norway (three gold, one silver and four bronze medals) and Italy (two gold; four silver and two bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.