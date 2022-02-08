Russian cross-country skier Alexander Terentyev wins 2022 Olympics bronze in sprint race

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 8. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Alexander Terentyev won bronze on Tuesday in men’s 1.5km free sprint event at 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won the gold clocking the distance in 2 minutes 58.06 seconds. Italy’s Federico Pellegrino finished only 0.26 seconds behind the winner to take the silver.

Terentyev cleared the course in 2 minutes 59.37 seconds to snatch the bronze (+1.31 seconds behind the winner).

Terentiyev is 22 years old and is the winner of one of the World Cup series stages in addition to his two gold medals of the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade. Today’s bronze is his first medal won at the Winter Olympics.

Klaebo, 25, is now the four-time winner of the Olympic Games. The Norwegian cross-country skier is also the six-time winner of the World Championships, the two-time winner of the World Cup series as well as the two-time winner of the Tour de Ski tournaments.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) are currently 5th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, four bronze medals). Team Sweden tops the standings with four gold, one silver and one bronze medals. The Netherlands comes 2nd (three gold, three silver and one bronze). Hosts China are 3rd (3-2-0) and Team Norway 4th (3-0-4).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.