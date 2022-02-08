Russian snowboarder Victor Wild wins 2022 Olympics bronze in men’s parallel giant slalom

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 8. /TASS/. Russian snowboarder Victor Wild won bronze on Tuesday in men’s parallel giant slalom competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

In the race for the bronze Wild defeated Italy’s Roland Fischnaller. The gold went to Austria’s Benjamin Karl, who outraced his competitor Tim Mastnak of Slovenia in the final and left him with the silver.

Russian snowboarder Dmitry Loginov lost to his teammate Wild in the quarterfinals run, Andrey Sobolev failed to clear the qualifications round and Dmitry Karlagachev did not start because of a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

Wild is 35 years old and he is the two time gold medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi (parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom).

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 3rd in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, three bronze medals). Team China tops the standings with three gold and two silver medals. Sweden is in 2nd place with three gold and one bronze medals.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.